NS Partners Ltd Grows Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

NS Partners Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the quarter. The Estée Lauder Companies makes up 2.2% of NS Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $40,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 515.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.13.

In other news, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 2,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.23, for a total transaction of $828,110.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Rose Marie Bravo sold 4,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.23, for a total value of $1,288,109.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,329 shares in the company, valued at $708,551.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 320,813 shares of company stock valued at $99,231,472. 13.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock traded down $2.02 on Wednesday, hitting $320.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,240. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.14 and a 1 year high of $336.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $318.51. The firm has a market cap of $116.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.95.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.