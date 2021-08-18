NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) Shares Up 16.3%

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) shares shot up 16.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.30 and last traded at $14.50. 104,478 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,748,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.47.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,399,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $463,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $415,000. Finally, Linden Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,234,000. 0.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NRX Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage small molecule pharmaceutical company, develops various therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and life-threatening pulmonary diseases. The company's pipeline includes medicinal candidates in Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials for COVID-19-related lung injury and acute respiratory distress.

