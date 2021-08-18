Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Stock Position Boosted by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 1.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,221.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVO. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

NYSE NVO opened at $104.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.42. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $63.22 and a 52-week high of $104.96.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $4.50. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 72.72%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a $0.5571 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.19%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.