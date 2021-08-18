Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.550-$0.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $165 million-$170 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $163.21 million.Novanta also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.300-$2.400 EPS.

Shares of NOVT traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.01. 1,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,646. Novanta has a 52 week low of $95.53 and a 52 week high of $148.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 115.37 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.25.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Novanta had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $167.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Novanta will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Novanta from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

In related news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total transaction of $1,032,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,456,339.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

