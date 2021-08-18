Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.550-$0.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $165 million-$170 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $163.21 million.Novanta also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.300-$2.400 EPS.
Shares of NOVT traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.01. 1,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,646. Novanta has a 52 week low of $95.53 and a 52 week high of $148.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 115.37 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.25.
Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Novanta had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $167.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Novanta will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total transaction of $1,032,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,456,339.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.
Novanta Company Profile
Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.
