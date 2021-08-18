NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $7.09

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.09 and last traded at $7.11, with a volume of 1940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NovaGold Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -65.73 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 85.40 and a current ratio of 85.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.10.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Research analysts expect that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other NovaGold Resources news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 95,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total transaction of $930,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 186,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,822,197. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 25,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total transaction of $203,471.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,968.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,307 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 404,290 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after buying an additional 11,377 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 90,264.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 53,315 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 53,256 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,501,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 85,433 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 7,644 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.36% of the company’s stock.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. It primarily owns 50% interest in the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

