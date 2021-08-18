Northwest Capital Management Inc Boosts Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 84,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 24.6% during the second quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 59,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 11,717 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.5% during the second quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 248,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,016 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 15.4% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,434 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 32.9% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.23.

Shares of NYSE USB traded down $0.71 on Wednesday, reaching $56.05. 4,656,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,757,703. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $62.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.88. The stock has a market cap of $83.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

