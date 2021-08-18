Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc.’s Quiet Period To Expire on August 23rd (OTCMKTS:NECB)

Northeast Community Bancorp’s (OTCMKTS:NECB) quiet period will expire on Monday, August 23rd. Northeast Community Bancorp had issued 9,784,077 shares in its IPO on July 13th. The total size of the offering was $97,840,770 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of Northeast Community Bancorp stock opened at $10.11 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.95. Northeast Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $17.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This is a boost from Northeast Community Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%.

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It offers a comprehensive line of banking products and services, including mobile banking, commercial real estate loans, commercial construction financing, lines of credit and term loans. Its business banking services include remote deposit, online banking and bill payment, online financial management tools, ACH services, business checking, sweep accounts, overdraft protection and wealth management services.

