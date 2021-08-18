North Star Asset Management Inc. Sells 680 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

North Star Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,140 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $2,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Waters by 1.2% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,153 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank raised its stake in Waters by 2.8% in the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,477 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Waters by 2.5% in the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Waters by 25.1% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Waters by 9.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 671 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAT stock opened at $406.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $368.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $187.31 and a 1 year high of $411.24. The company has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a PE ratio of 38.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.80.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.31. Waters had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 387.10%. The firm had revenue of $681.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $1,975,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.43, for a total transaction of $1,593,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,421 shares of company stock valued at $4,453,524 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WAT shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI raised Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.64.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

