North Star Asset Management Inc. Sells 641 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

North Star Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 641 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in VeriSign by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,338,821 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,856,185,000 after buying an additional 177,823 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in VeriSign by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,413,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,076,074,000 after buying an additional 1,087,353 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in VeriSign by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,128,409 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $621,803,000 after buying an additional 193,964 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in VeriSign by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,076,269 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $611,440,000 after buying an additional 52,942 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in VeriSign by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,711,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $538,955,000 after buying an additional 688,880 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VRSN opened at $211.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a PE ratio of 38.39 and a beta of 0.82. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.60 and a 1 year high of $234.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $222.90.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $329.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.16 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 48.49% and a negative return on equity of 44.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

VRSN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. boosted their price objective on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.42, for a total value of $1,358,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 812,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,040,062.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.12, for a total value of $130,029.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,509,631.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,052 shares of company stock worth $3,375,513. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

