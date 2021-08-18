North Star Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

North Star Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,166 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 5,376 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $25,852,000. Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 2,478.8% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 680,800 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $23,000,000 after buying an additional 654,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,403,208 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $811,135,000 after buying an additional 637,198 shares during the period. Gillson Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the first quarter worth about $17,815,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,304,118 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $38,601,000 after purchasing an additional 507,282 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

BEN stock opened at $31.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.20. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.97 and a 12-month high of $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.63.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.91%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.18.

In other Franklin Resources news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $81,384.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 460,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.86 per share, with a total value of $4,999,998.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.