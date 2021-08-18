North Star Asset Management Inc. Has $658,000 Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,846 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of T. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 69.6% in the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its holdings in AT&T by 1.7% in the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 519,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,942,000 after buying an additional 8,762 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in AT&T by 23.7% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 12,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its holdings in AT&T by 3.8% in the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 53,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 6.7% in the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 71,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after buying an additional 4,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

T has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.12.

Shares of T stock opened at $28.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $201.28 billion, a PE ratio of -90.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $33.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.38%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.