North Star Asset Management Inc. Has $2.02 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 505.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,675,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $694,578,000 after buying an additional 3,068,870 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,806,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,987,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,722 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,469,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,246,577,000 after purchasing an additional 986,794 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 109.6% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,596,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $301,774,000 after purchasing an additional 834,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 251.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,089,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,996,000 after purchasing an additional 779,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

NASDAQ TXN opened at $186.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $172.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $134.12 and a 12 month high of $197.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $189.15.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TXN. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.88.

In other Texas Instruments news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Recommended Story: Overweight

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.