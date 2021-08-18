North Star Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

North Star Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 166.7% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2,285.0% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period.

SCHD opened at $77.60 on Wednesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $52.94 and a 52-week high of $78.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.06.

