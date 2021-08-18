Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Sets New 52-Week High at $229.81

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $229.81 and last traded at $229.55, with a volume of 95471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $228.59.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NDSN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Nordson from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.75.

The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.68, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.96.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.48. Nordson had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The company had revenue of $590.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 28.47%.

In other news, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 9,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,417,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $53,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,634 shares in the company, valued at $4,417,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,293 shares of company stock valued at $4,240,375 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Pension Service boosted its position in Nordson by 13.5% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 7,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nordson by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 495,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,787,000 after purchasing an additional 75,664 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Nordson by 82,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 10,764 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nordson by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,561,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new position in Nordson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

About Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

