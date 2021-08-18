Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) Short Interest Up 45.2% in July

Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,356,000 shares, a growth of 45.2% from the July 15th total of 933,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,520.0 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NRDXF shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nordex in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Societe Generale raised shares of Nordex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nordex presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS NRDXF traded down $0.76 on Wednesday, hitting $17.50. 332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 999. Nordex has a 12 month low of $11.94 and a 12 month high of $32.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.51.

Nordex SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes multi-megawatt onshore wind turbines worldwide. It operates through Projects and Services segments. The company provides project development services, as well as acquires rights and creates the infrastructure required to construct wind power systems at suitable locations.

