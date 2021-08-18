Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its holdings in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 85.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,242 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 183,784 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Nokia were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its stake in Nokia by 20.7% during the first quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 399,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 68,401 shares during the last quarter. Maytus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nokia during the first quarter worth about $1,980,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Nokia by 83.1% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,273,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301,750 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Nokia by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 741,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 232,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nokia during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

NOK has been the subject of several analyst reports. SEB Equities raised Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Nokia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.32.

NOK stock opened at $5.94 on Wednesday. Nokia Co. has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $9.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.63, a PEG ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. Nokia had a positive return on equity of 14.70% and a negative net margin of 8.09%. Research analysts predict that Nokia Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

