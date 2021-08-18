Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) Shares Sold by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 31.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,102 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,367 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Nokia were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nokia during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Nokia by 138.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 5,406 shares during the last quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia by 36.2% during the second quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 488,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 129,850 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia during the second quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia by 34.1% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 504,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 128,430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOK opened at $5.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $33.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.65. Nokia Co. has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $9.79.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Nokia had a positive return on equity of 14.70% and a negative net margin of 8.09%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nokia Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. SEB Equity Research upgraded Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Liberum Capital upgraded Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Nokia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.32.

Nokia Profile

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

