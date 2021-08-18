NOIA Network Trading Up 74% Over Last Week (NOIA)

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. NOIA Network has a total market capitalization of $89.37 million and approximately $4.90 million worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NOIA Network has traded 74% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NOIA Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00001408 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00058001 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003005 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00015244 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $377.31 or 0.00839458 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.05 or 0.00046843 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.22 or 0.00100617 BTC.

NOIA Network Profile

NOIA Network is a coin. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 321,395,830 coins. NOIA Network’s official website is noia.network . The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . NOIA Network’s official message board is medium.com/noia

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

Buying and Selling NOIA Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NOIA Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NOIA Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

