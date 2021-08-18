NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Short Interest Up 78.3% in July

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, an increase of 78.3% from the July 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NNGRY opened at $26.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.56. NN Group has a one year low of $16.95 and a one year high of $27.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 38.02 and a current ratio of 38.02.

Get NN Group alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $2.2197 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This is a positive change from NN Group’s previous dividend of $2.21. This represents a dividend yield of 8.23%.

NNGRY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NN Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NN Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of NN Group in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of NN Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NN Group in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.15.

NN Group Company Profile

NN Group NV engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-Life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, and Others. The Netherlands Life segment offers a range of group life and individual life insurance products.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for NN Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.