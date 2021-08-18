NN Group (NNGRY) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 20th

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 18th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 2.2197 per share on Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This is an increase from NN Group’s previous dividend of $2.21.

OTCMKTS NNGRY opened at $26.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.56. NN Group has a 12-month low of $16.95 and a 12-month high of $27.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 38.02 and a current ratio of 38.02.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of NN Group in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NN Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of NN Group in a report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NN Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NN Group in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NN Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.15.

NN Group NV engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-Life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, and Others. The Netherlands Life segment offers a range of group life and individual life insurance products.

