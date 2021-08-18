NFT Index Price Tops $1,175.60 on Major Exchanges (NFTI)

NFT Index (CURRENCY:NFTI) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. NFT Index has a market capitalization of $2.62 million and $19,636.00 worth of NFT Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFT Index coin can currently be bought for $1,175.60 or 0.02617113 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NFT Index has traded 22.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NFT Index alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00058742 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003028 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00015674 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $383.63 or 0.00854042 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00048371 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.01 or 0.00160307 BTC.

NFT Index Profile

NFT Index is a coin. NFT Index’s total supply is 2,230 coins. NFT Index’s official Twitter account is @PRO_BLOCKCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “The NFT Index is a digital asset index designed to track tokens’ performance within the NFT industry. The index is weighted based on the value of each token’s circulating supply. NFT Index aims to track NFT projects in Decentralized Finance that show a commitment to ongoing maintenance and development. “

NFT Index Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Index directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT Index should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFT Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT Index and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.