NFT Index One Day Volume Hits $18,326.00 (NFTI)

NFT Index (CURRENCY:NFTI) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. In the last week, NFT Index has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. One NFT Index coin can now be bought for approximately $1,148.31 or 0.02575836 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NFT Index has a total market cap of $2.56 million and approximately $18,326.00 worth of NFT Index was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.09 or 0.00056281 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002941 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00015081 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $374.41 or 0.00839867 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.11 or 0.00047356 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.84 or 0.00102819 BTC.

NFT Index Coin Profile

NFT Index is a coin. NFT Index’s total supply is 2,230 coins. NFT Index’s official Twitter account is @PRO_BLOCKCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “The NFT Index is a digital asset index designed to track tokens’ performance within the NFT industry. The index is weighted based on the value of each token’s circulating supply. NFT Index aims to track NFT projects in Decentralized Finance that show a commitment to ongoing maintenance and development. “

Buying and Selling NFT Index

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT Index should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

