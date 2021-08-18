NEXT Financial Group Inc Trims Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

NEXT Financial Group Inc trimmed its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 63.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,472 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,764,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217,693 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 24,351,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,123,000 after acquiring an additional 232,656 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,806,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,439 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,017,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,268,000 after acquiring an additional 312,185 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,906,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL opened at $25.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.67 and a 52-week high of $30.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.93.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently 51.40%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NWL. Raymond James raised shares of Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.30.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

