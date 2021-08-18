NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 498 Shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lessened its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QLTA. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 337.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period.

QLTA stock opened at $57.07 on Wednesday. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.67 and a fifty-two week high of $58.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.98.

