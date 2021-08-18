NEXT Financial Group Inc Raises Stock Position in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in PagerDuty by 10.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,612,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,173,000 after buying an additional 1,097,600 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in PagerDuty by 13.1% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,193,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,377,000 after buying an additional 833,519 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in PagerDuty by 12.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,150,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,646,000 after buying an additional 790,479 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in PagerDuty by 31.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,215,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,362,000 after buying an additional 767,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in PagerDuty in the fourth quarter valued at $31,991,000. 86.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PD opened at $38.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.59 and a beta of 1.29. PagerDuty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $58.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $63.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.05 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 21.75%. PagerDuty’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PagerDuty from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.46.

In other PagerDuty news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 6,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $275,778.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total transaction of $2,892,919.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,964 shares of company stock worth $6,987,678 over the last 90 days. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

