NEXT Financial Group Inc Purchases New Position in COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS)

NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the 1st quarter valued at about $425,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,399,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the 1st quarter valued at about $372,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

CMPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group began coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Monday, June 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.38.

Shares of COMPASS Pathways stock opened at $30.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion and a PE ratio of -11.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.42. COMPASS Pathways plc has a 1-year low of $22.51 and a 1-year high of $61.69.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.11). As a group, equities research analysts expect that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

