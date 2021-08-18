NEXT Financial Group Inc Invests $118,000 in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MP. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $43,183,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MP Materials by 59,499.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,107,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,092 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in MP Materials by 109.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 93,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,100 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in MP Materials by 487.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 847,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,455,000 after purchasing an additional 702,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MP Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,387,000. Institutional investors own 61.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MP. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MP Materials from $37.50 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MP Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. MP Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.89.

Shares of MP opened at $33.01 on Wednesday. MP Materials Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $51.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 150.05 and a beta of 4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 13.80 and a quick ratio of 13.41.

In other MP Materials news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 31,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $1,014,344.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 263,067 shares in the company, valued at $8,410,251.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew A. Mcknight sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $5,725,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

