NEXT Financial Group Inc Increases Stock Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 701.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 42,740,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,987,000 after acquiring an additional 4,829,553 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,392,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,605,000 after acquiring an additional 5,215,982 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,705,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,903 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,901,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,781,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,415,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,185,000 after acquiring an additional 530,252 shares in the last quarter. 43.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.17.

Shares of KDP opened at $34.65 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $49.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.70. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.67 and a fifty-two week high of $37.11.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 13.49%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This is an increase from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 53.57%.

In other news, insider Justin Whitmore acquired 8,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.18 per share, for a total transaction of $322,580.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 73,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,662,015.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

