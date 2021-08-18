NEXT Financial Group Inc Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 124.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 51,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ACWX opened at $56.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.31. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $44.71 and a 12-month high of $59.19.

