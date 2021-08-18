NEXT Financial Group Inc Acquires 2,452 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 231.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,452 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AA. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Lion Point Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 181.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AA shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Alcoa from $35.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Alcoa from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Alcoa from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Alcoa from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.18.

Shares of Alcoa stock opened at $41.61 on Wednesday. Alcoa Co. has a 1 year low of $10.98 and a 1 year high of $45.79. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 2.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.18. Alcoa had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

