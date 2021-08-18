News Co. to Issue Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:NWS)

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 14th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th.

News has a payout ratio of 29.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NWS opened at $22.32 on Wednesday. News has a one year low of $12.68 and a one year high of $26.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.86 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.38.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

