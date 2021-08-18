Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGF) Short Interest Update

Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGF) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 64,500 shares, a drop of 44.5% from the July 15th total of 116,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 80.6 days.

Shares of NCMGF traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.61. 2,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,417. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.58. Newcrest Mining has a 52 week low of $17.81 and a 52 week high of $24.50.

About Newcrest Mining

Newcrest Mining Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and operations of mines. It operates through the following segments: Cadia, Telfet, Lihir, Gosowong, Bonikro, Hidden Valley, and Exploration and Others. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

