New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 307,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 5,669,329 shares.The stock last traded at $12.37 and had previously closed at $12.60.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.98 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.06.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.32% and a return on equity of 8.86%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 78.16%.

In other news, Director Lawrence J. Savarese bought 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.71 per share, for a total transaction of $43,327.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.35 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYCB. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 40.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 8,981 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,246,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,748,000 after purchasing an additional 266,956 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 4.3% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 121,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 0.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 607,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,671,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 45.1% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 370,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after buying an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. 55.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

