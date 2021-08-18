New Potomac Partners LLC Has $947,000 Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

New Potomac Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,310 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BSCN. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

BSCN stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.72. The stock had a trading volume of 383,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,897. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.69 and a 1-year high of $21.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.73.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.