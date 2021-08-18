New Potomac Partners LLC Has $240,000 Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

New Potomac Partners LLC reduced its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 255.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SHY remained flat at $$86.20 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,295,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,650,721. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.06 and a fifty-two week high of $86.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.21.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.012 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

