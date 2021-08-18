New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) – Equities researchers at Cormark decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of New Gold in a report released on Thursday, August 12th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.13. Cormark also issued estimates for New Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on NGD. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a C$2.20 price target on shares of New Gold in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on New Gold from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial lowered New Gold from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$2.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on New Gold to C$1.70 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on New Gold from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. New Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.55.

TSE:NGD opened at C$1.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.11. New Gold has a 52 week low of C$1.37 and a 52 week high of C$3.05. The company has a market cap of C$939.50 million and a P/E ratio of -125.45.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

