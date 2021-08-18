Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) Stock Price Down 21.2%

Nevada Copper Corp. (TSE:NCU)’s share price fell 21.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 7,346,732 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 142% from the average session volume of 3,036,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Several research firms have weighed in on NCU. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Nevada Copper to C$0.15 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Nevada Copper from C$0.30 to C$0.15 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Haywood Securities decreased their price target on shares of Nevada Copper from C$0.30 to C$0.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$210.27 million and a P/E ratio of -9.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.59.

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver ores. Its holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow property located in Nevada, the United States. Nevada Copper Corp. is based in Reno, Nevada.

