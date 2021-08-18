Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) Stock Price Down 21.2%

Nevada Copper Corp. (TSE:NCU)’s share price fell 21.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 7,346,732 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 142% from the average session volume of 3,036,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Several research firms have weighed in on NCU. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Nevada Copper to C$0.15 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Nevada Copper from C$0.30 to C$0.15 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Haywood Securities decreased their price target on shares of Nevada Copper from C$0.30 to C$0.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$210.27 million and a P/E ratio of -9.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.59.

Nevada Copper Company Profile (TSE:NCU)

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver ores. Its holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow property located in Nevada, the United States. Nevada Copper Corp. is based in Reno, Nevada.

