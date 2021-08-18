Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Insider Eric Benevich Sells 5,628 Shares

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) insider Eric Benevich sold 5,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total transaction of $504,381.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $91.80. The stock had a trading volume of 579,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,089. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.83. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.77 and a 52 week high of $120.27.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 35.34%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $777,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.7% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 32,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $37,473,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 24,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after buying an additional 9,759 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Neurocrine Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.60.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

