Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) Short Interest Update

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 718,700 shares, a decrease of 30.7% from the July 15th total of 1,036,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 70.5 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NSRGF. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Nestlé in the 1st quarter valued at $1,046,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 49,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,560 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the 1st quarter worth $292,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Baader Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

OTCMKTS NSRGF traded up $0.72 on Wednesday, reaching $126.35. The stock had a trading volume of 15,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,520. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.73. Nestlé has a 1-year low of $104.32 and a 1-year high of $130.00.

Nestlé Company Profile

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

