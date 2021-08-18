Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NMRD stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.55. 2 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 887,482. The company has a current ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Nemaura Medical has a 12-month low of $3.12 and a 12-month high of $17.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.67 million, a P/E ratio of -27.29 and a beta of -0.39.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nemaura Medical stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD) by 6,528.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,554 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.22% of Nemaura Medical worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Nemaura Medical from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

Nemaura Medical Company Profile

Nemaura Medical Inc, a medical technology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic medical devices. The company provides sugarBEAT, a non-invasive continuous glucose monitoring device for use by persons with Type I and Type II diabetes, as well as for screening pre-diabetic patients.

