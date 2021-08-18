Needham & Company LLC Increases monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Price Target to $350.00

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) had its target price lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on monday.com from $270.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen began coverage on shares of monday.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on monday.com from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on monday.com in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on monday.com in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $302.22.

NASDAQ:MNDY opened at $305.00 on Wednesday. monday.com has a twelve month low of $155.01 and a twelve month high of $317.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.63.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $70.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.11 million. monday.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that monday.com will post -3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in monday.com during the second quarter worth about $52,686,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,510,000. Level Four Financial LLC bought a new position in monday.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in monday.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,316,000. 3.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About monday.com

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

