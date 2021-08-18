Neblio Price Hits $1.47 on Major Exchanges (NEBL)

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. During the last seven days, Neblio has traded 13.5% higher against the US dollar. One Neblio coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.47 or 0.00003266 BTC on major exchanges. Neblio has a market capitalization of $26.16 million and $1.12 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00048926 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00029364 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00009275 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002182 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Neblio is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 18,151,492 coins and its circulating supply is 17,778,383 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neblio is nebl.io . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

