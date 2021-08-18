Nearmap (OTCMKTS:NEAPF) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Shares of Nearmap Ltd (OTCMKTS:NEAPF) dropped 4.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.50 and last traded at $1.50. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 1,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.57.

NEAPF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. lowered Nearmap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup lowered Nearmap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.44.

Nearmap Ltd provides online aerial photomaps in Australia, New Zealand, and North America. Its solutions are used in the architecture and engineering, construction, insurance and financial services, property and real estate, roofing, solar, telecommunication, transportation and logistics, and utilities, as well as government sector.

