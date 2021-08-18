NB Private Equity Partners (LON:NBPE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1,590.00

NB Private Equity Partners Limited (LON:NBPE) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,590 ($20.77) and last traded at GBX 1,585 ($20.71), with a volume of 28182 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,545 ($20.19).

The firm has a market capitalization of £743.66 million and a P/E ratio of 401.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is £231.64.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This is an increase from NB Private Equity Partners’s previous dividend of $0.31. NB Private Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.79%.

NB Private Equity Partners Limited (the Fund) is a Guernsey-based closed-end investment company. The Fund’s objective is to produce attractive returns by investing in the private equity asset class through income investments direct equity investments and fund investments while managing investment risk through diversification across asset class, vintage year, geography, industry and sponsor.

