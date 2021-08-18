NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Receives $5.79 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.79.

NWG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in NatWest Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in NatWest Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in NatWest Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in NatWest Group by 17.4% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in NatWest Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 0.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NWG traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 832,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,569. The company has a market cap of $34.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.71. NatWest Group has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $6.14.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.081 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 2.8%. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

