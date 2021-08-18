National Bank of Canada (NTIOF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 25th.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 24.55%.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NTIOF opened at $76.09 on Wednesday. National Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $80.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.57.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Sunday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $2.3533 per share. This represents a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th.

NTIOF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$88.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Desjardins lifted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$94.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$89.00 to C$98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.30.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

