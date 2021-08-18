National Bank Financial Weighs in on Savaria Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:SIS)

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Savaria in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now expects that the company will earn $0.73 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.77. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.50 price target on the stock.

Get Savaria alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Savaria from C$22.00 to C$23.50 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Savaria from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Laurentian increased their price target on shares of Savaria from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Savaria from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on shares of Savaria from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Savaria presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$24.50.

TSE SIS opened at C$20.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.89. Savaria has a 52 week low of C$13.04 and a 52 week high of C$21.60. The firm has a market cap of C$1.29 billion and a PE ratio of 41.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$20.31.

In related news, Director Sylvain Dumoulin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.50, for a total value of C$102,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,845,000. Also, Senior Officer Alexandre Bourassa sold 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.28, for a total transaction of C$337,985.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at C$405,574.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Savaria’s payout ratio is currently 98.67%.

About Savaria

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.