National Bank Financial Weighs in on Ag Growth International Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:AFN)

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Ag Growth International in a report released on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Robertson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.96. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Ag Growth International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on AFN. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Ag Growth International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$54.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ag Growth International in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. ATB Capital assumed coverage on shares of Ag Growth International in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$48.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$45.89.

Shares of AFN stock opened at C$26.60 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$34.51. Ag Growth International has a 1 year low of C$25.24 and a 1 year high of C$48.47. The firm has a market cap of C$499.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,773.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 338.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Ag Growth International’s payout ratio is presently -4,000.00%.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

