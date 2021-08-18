National Bank Financial Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ)

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fiera Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.29. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fiera Capital’s FY2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FSZ. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$11.25 target price on shares of Fiera Capital in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Fiera Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Fiera Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$12.04.

Shares of Fiera Capital stock opened at C$10.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$1.09 billion and a PE ratio of 27.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.60. Fiera Capital has a 12-month low of C$9.31 and a 12-month high of C$11.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$10.81.

Fiera Capital Company Profile

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

