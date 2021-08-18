National Bank Financial Reiterates Sector Perform Spec Overwgt Rating for Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU)

Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU)‘s stock had its “sector perform spec overwgt” rating reissued by analysts at National Bank Financial in a research report issued on Monday. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Nevada Copper’s FY2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NCU. Haywood Securities reduced their target price on shares of Nevada Copper from C$0.30 to C$0.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Nevada Copper from C$0.30 to C$0.15 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Nevada Copper stock opened at C$0.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$210.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.58. Nevada Copper has a 52-week low of C$0.06 and a 52-week high of C$0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.59, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.20.

Nevada Copper Company Profile

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver ores. Its holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow property located in Nevada, the United States. Nevada Copper Corp. is based in Reno, Nevada.

