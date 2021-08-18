National Bank Financial Reiterates Sector Perform Spec Overwgt Rating for Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU)

Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU)‘s stock had its “sector perform spec overwgt” rating reissued by analysts at National Bank Financial in a research report issued on Monday. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Nevada Copper’s FY2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NCU. Haywood Securities reduced their target price on shares of Nevada Copper from C$0.30 to C$0.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Nevada Copper from C$0.30 to C$0.15 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Nevada Copper stock opened at C$0.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$210.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.58. Nevada Copper has a 52-week low of C$0.06 and a 52-week high of C$0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.59, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.20.

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver ores. Its holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow property located in Nevada, the United States. Nevada Copper Corp. is based in Reno, Nevada.

